Watch a dog fall from 2nd-floor window, nearly get hit by a car, and then walk it off like a champ

Carla Sinclair

A husky fell from the second floor of his apartment building while a crowd of onlookers dramatically screamed (video below). Once he landed on all fours he took a few steps and was nearly hit by a car. But it seemed like nothing could ruffle this canine terminator, who miraculously kept trotting along without any apparent injuries. His human later apologized for accidentally keeping the window open, according to Yahoo!