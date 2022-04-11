A husky fell from the second floor of his apartment building while a crowd of onlookers dramatically screamed (video below). Once he landed on all fours he took a few steps and was nearly hit by a car. But it seemed like nothing could ruffle this canine terminator, who miraculously kept trotting along without any apparent injuries. His human later apologized for accidentally keeping the window open, according to Yahoo!
Watch a dog fall from 2nd-floor window, nearly get hit by a car, and then walk it off like a champ
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- dogs
- huskies
Gift Mom with two dozen luxurious roses this Mother's Day for just $40!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While it feels like it was Christmas just yesterday, we're entering into the throws of spring, which means Mother's Day is right around the corner. But instead of racking your brain… READ THE REST
Watch: people in Shanghai screaming out of their window after a week of total lockdown
I can't vouch for the veracity of this video. The person who posted it wrote, "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason." Very creepy and sad if true. Click to expand READ THE REST
Here is every oooh, owww, ugh, unh, and other scatting sound in Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal"
Above, all of the non-lyrical vocal sounds in Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." Bonus joke: Q: If Michael Jackson were alive today, what would be his preferred pronouns? A: Hee hee. (Thanks, Harlow!) READ THE REST
The Pico can help almost anybody keep their adorably tiny indoor plants alive
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Some people have a green thumb. They basically touch some soil, and spirals of greenery burst out, eager to thrive. But for many of us, getting anything to grow is a… READ THE REST
Experience The Benefits Of A Sauna From The Comfort Of Home With An Infrared Sauna Blanket￼
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If your stress levels are affecting your sleep, you're not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, more than three-quarters of adults report symptoms of stress including headaches, tiredness, or sleeping… READ THE REST
Keep your data safe and your location private with 85% off JellyVPN
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever tried to access your favorite Netflix show while traveling abroad? Then you'll know how frustrating it can be when you can't fall asleep to Bridgerton or Ozark in your hotel room when… READ THE REST