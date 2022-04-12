Etsy sellers on strike

Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest a 30% fee increase, algorithmic moderation and the growing presence of resellers pitching manufacturered and sweatshop-sourced junk (the platform was originally for crafted and vintage items, but is slowly turning into pastelibaba).

We are striking to protest Etsy's treatment of sellers. We will put our shops on vacation mode April 11-18. Those of us who can will strike for the whole week, and some of us are striking only for April 11. Buyers can support the strike too, by boycotting Etsy from April 11-18, and looking for ways outside of Etsy to support sellers.