Pizza delivery guy caught on video stealing the customer's cat

In East Hamilton, Ontario, a pizza delivery guy was caught on video dropping off a pizza and then seemingly departing with the customer's cat. Apparently Rebecca and Carlo Belforte took delivery of the pizza but later couldn't locate Dwight, their 12-year-old cat. Watching the surveillance video, they saw the cat-napping unfold. From CHCH:

The Belfortes say when they reached out to Dominos, they were connected directly with the driver from the video who allegedly took their cat, but the driver said he didn't have him anymore.

Carlo said the driver told him he had abandoned Dwight almost 10 kilometres from the couple's home in the area of Gordon Drummond Avenue and Kennard Street.