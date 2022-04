Severance was the best TV show I've seen so far this year, and there's been a surprising amount of quality competition. Here's an amusing mashup of it and the theme from the U.S. version of The Office, by Magoob Toys. [via Kottke]

The jaunty yet menacing effect is better, I imagine, than the compounding grimness that would surely result by using the theme from the U.K. version of The Office instead.