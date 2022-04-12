Watch: Domino's pizza delivery man steals family cat

A Canadian family was distraught to discover that their 12-year-old cat, Dwight, had disappeared from their home. They watched their driveway security camera recording from the previous day and saw the man who had delivered a pizza to them pick up Dwight and put him in his car.

Domino's Pizza put the family in touch with the driver over the phone. The driver told them he thought the cat was a stray. He told them he released the cat about 6 miles from the family's home. The family is now looking for Dwight, and offering a $500 reward for his return.

There's something fishy about the delivery driver's story. He needs to be brought in for questioning.