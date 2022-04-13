The mystery of ⍼, a Unicode character of unknown purpose

⍼, "RIGHT ANGLE WITH DOWNWARDS ZIGZAG ARROW", is a Unicode character of uncertain origin. It may be summoned as the HTML entity ⍼ . Jonathan Chan set out to uncover its mysterious purpose, a journey that led way back to Unicode's own antecedents.

The meaning of ⍼ will be whatever meaning is assigned by whoever uses it next… if anyone uses it at all.

Angzarr appears not to have an entry in the Pseudomonarchia Daemonum or Ars Goetia, but I've decided to worship them anyway. Hail Angzarr, commander of 2 bytes, representing the final ineffability of international standards, earl of hell.