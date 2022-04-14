Get oddly satisfied with this cinnamon bark-peeling video

Carla Sinclair

Whether it's steam-cleaning a carpet, excavating globs of wax from unkempt ear canals, or scraping and peeling rough dirty bark off a cinnamon log (as shown in video below), there's something soothing, even euphoric, about watching the act of grime-extraction. No wonder subreddit's r/oddlysatisfying is so popular.

