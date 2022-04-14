In this five-minute video, voice actor and impressionist James Arnold Taylor perfectly mimics the voice of dozens of people and cartoon characters, from Al Pacino to SpongeBob Squarepants.
The incredible voice impressions of James Arnold Taylor
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- voice impressions
This portable chainsaw packs a punch for just $23
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For decades, we've used pocket knives to cut tape, open boxes, and perform all manner of mundane tasks. But if you're looking for something different from your typical blade, this Pocket… READ THE REST
Learn how to become an Oracle Primavera guru for $15
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Many of us want to understand software, how it functions, how to use it, and all of the features involved. But unfortunately, it can seem almost impossible to learn new software.… READ THE REST
Matt's Flights can help you travel like you've always wanted to and at a fair price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that most people have the itch to use their vacation time to do exactly that, go on vacation. Unfortunately, prohibitively expensive flights can make great travel seem… READ THE REST