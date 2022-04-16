Everything in this DIY amusement park was handmade by a man named Bruno

If you happen to find yourself walking around the forest in Northern Italy, you may stumble into this amazing handmade amusement park called Ai Pioppi. Everything in this DIY park was completely handmade by a man named Bruno. It took decades for him to build all of the rides, which are kinetically powered. There are over 40 rides at Ai Pioppi, and they all look like so much fun. This is also the most beautiful amusement park I've ever seen, as it's surrounded by the forest.