This year's YouTube Maker Secret Santa projects

Every year, a group of makers on YouTube draw names of other makers to build something for. The projects are always clever, and often fun and funny.



Here are a couple from this year. This Old Tony's "Fancy Pants Clamps" for Becky Stern, and Becky's Kit-Cat Klock whose eyes follow you around the room which she made for Xyla Foxlin.



See the full YouTube Makers Secret Santa playlist here.