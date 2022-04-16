Josie and the Pussycats take a walk through music history

Archie comics is having a moment right now. The perpetually overlooked comic publisher- at least compared to Marvel and DC- has been around for decades, and has remained surprisingly influential. Without Archie, Spider-Man's famed love triangle from the 60s, featuring Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy, might not exist. Despite the publisher's longevity and influence, they've always played second fiddle to the big two. That is until the critical masterpiece Afterlife With Archie revitalized the brand.

Afterlife With Archie became so successful that Archie comics went through a mini-rebrand towards the end of the 2010s that produced a few modest hits. The success on the comics page launched Riverdale, Katy Keene, and the Netflix Sabrina reboot. And, hey, that's great and all, but where is my Josie and the Pussycats reboot? Sure, they appeared in Riverdale, but I want a proper spin-off. Preferably a show that spins far away from Riverdale's campy tone and absurdity. Why doesn't Archie comics have any faith that Josie and the Pussycats can be a mainstream success?

Oh, yeah, right. I forgot about that.

Oh well, the video embedded above will have to be the closest I'll get to a modern version of my favorite fictional band. Too bad the video is over – checks notes- 20 years old.