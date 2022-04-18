Elon Musk boasts "We could make a robot catgirl" sex doll

TED conference executive director went to the Tesla "Gigafactory" in Texas to interview Elon Musk on various subjects, including global warming, brain-machine interfaces, and robots – especially sex robots.

From Futurism:

During a lengthy and freewheeling conversation with TED's Chris Anderson last week, Musk expanded on his vision of what it could look like to share everyday life with automatons doing our bidding.

And, predictably, the conversation jumped directly to the sexual implications of humanoid androids. Despite his busy personal schedule, Musk clearly does have some time to daydream.

"It's probably inevitable," Musk said after being asked if robots could ever become romantic or sex partners.

"I mean, I did promise the internet that I'd make catgirls," he added. "We could make a robot catgirl."