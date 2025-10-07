Elon Musk promises to release a "great" AI-generated video game next year

If there's one thing melting Ken doll Elon Musk really does have a true, God-given talent for, it's making promises. Actually fulfilling them is a whole other can of worms, but he really can make wildly speculative promises with hard expiration dates and then deny he ever did that to your face when he never follows through.

His latest claim is directly related to my area of expertise, though, and all the more groan-worthy for it. Mark me, and let it never be forgot: On this day, Elon Musk has declared on a public forum (the world's town square, apparently) that his XAI game studio will release a "great" AI-generated game before the end of 2026.

The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year https://t.co/F14rJXNzk9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2025

Note that this promise is attached to some incoherent AI-generated Call of Duty. If Musk's game comes out looking anything like this, if it comes out, I think the industry is probably safe. Generative AI use in video games has been a hot topic for some time now, but I've yet to see a single argument for its integration that isn't "well, we can pay developers less!" You sure can, if you don't mind your output looking a glossy, plasticky, distorted mess.