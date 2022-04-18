How chickens got so big and tasteless

Chicken was once a delicacy in its own right, but now functions as a kind of meat sponge that exists not to delight the tastebud but to absorb and carry other flavors. On Twitter, Mr. Sollozzo (who evidently survived his severe head wound) explains how American chickens got so big and bland.

chickens now are primarily fed corn & soy with the sole intention to get them fat as quickly as possible. Carbs are now the sole focus of the Chicken's diet, which we refer to as the "High-Energy Diet." Hint: This also works with humans.

To the size and weight of a medicine ball and slaughtered within six weeks