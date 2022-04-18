Magnetic slime robot can stretch and squeeze into tight spaces, such as childrens' bodies

A team of scientists including Mengmeng Sun of the Chinesese University of Hong Kong have created a "magnetic slime robot" that can stretch and squeeze "into tight spaces", far beyond what is possible with a traditionally-framed robotic chassis. It can act as a liquid or a solid, and even fold in on itself. The given example is recovering batteries swallowed by children. It looks like a glistening, sentient turd.

