Carjacker punches elderly lady, then dies at wheel within minutes

A man messed with Shirlene Hernandez, 72, and did not live to tell the tale: the carjacker left her bruised and sore but then crashed her vehicle, dying at the wheel.

"There's a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died," Hernandez said. "Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery."

Here's a GoFundMe if you'd like to help buy her a new ride. It's at $24k so far—not quite enough for the 807hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat I think we can all agree would be an appropriate replacement.