Anti-freedoms picketers held signs outside of a Planned Parenthood, hoping to scare off anyone who came near the premises. But it looks like the protestors were the ones who were scared off after Davram Stiefler of the Good Liars showed up with a sign of his own. He soon became the only sign bearer standing.
Here's the simplest way to ruin a Planned Parenthood protest, and all it takes is a sign
