Police come 40 minutes after public masturbator does

A man in Long Beach, California, sat in a chair in front of a hair salon during business hours and masturbated as he looked through the window.

It took police 40 minutes to arrive, by which time the man had vacated the premises.

When the hair salon owner posted the video to social media, a nail salon responded and said the same man was spotted masturbating and looking through the nail salon window, too.

Long Beach police said they would have more information soon. But who cares about more information. They should concentrate on arresting him. There's no reason to think this seasoned onanist won't be back. In the meantime, the people who work in those salons should probably consider investing in opaque curtains.