Assange extradition on U.K. interior minister's desk

Julian Assange's handover to the U.S. awaits approval from the U.K.'s interior minister, Priti Patel, after a magistrate authorised his extradition Wednesday. If she signs it, he can appeal her decision to England's High Court.

Scores of people protesting against Mr Assange's extradition gathered outside the court, carrying placards reading "Don't extradite Assange". … Mr Assange's legal team claimed that classified documents published by Wikileaks, which related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, exposed US wrongdoing and were in the public interest.

Assange is accused of "espionage" over Wikileaks' publishing evidence of U.S. military misconduct leaked to it by a U.S. service member—a blatantly political prosecution complicated by Assange's high-profile partisan involvement in the 2016 U.S. election and credible allegations of sexual assault. Facing extradition to Sweden on those allegations, Assange jumped bail and fled to London's Ecuadorean embassy, where he remained for seven years until being removed and handed to police in 2019.