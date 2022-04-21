New thingy from Teenage Engineering is $1200

Damned if I know what Teenage Engineering's TX-6 is, but I want one! It's $1,200.
Update: It's an audio thingy.
ultra-portable pro-mixerand audio interface TX–6 is our ultra-portable, battery-powered mixer and multi-channel audio interface. comparable to larger units, but with even more tech packed into one sturdy little machine. mix 6 stereo input channels, use tempo sync, discover the internal synthesizer and sequencer or use the built-in tuner. MFi compatibility even lets you connect to your iOS devices.