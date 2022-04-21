Request for After School Satan Club denied in Pennsylvania, but hell-fearing Christian clubs are okay

A parent's attempt to start an After School Satan Club at an elementary school in Pennsylvania as an alternative to the Joy El Christian club was shot down by an angry mob who showed up in droves at their local school board meeting on Tuesday. Although hell-fearing Christian extra-curricular activities are permitted at Northern York Elementary School in Dillsburg, the same doesn't go for the Satan Club — "which will focus on free inquiry and rationalism" — that was founded by the Satanic Temple, a recognized religion in the United States since 2019.

In a 2016 Salt Lake Tribune interview with the Satanic Temple's co-founder Lucien Greaves, he explained the goal of the club: "While the [Christian] Good News Clubs focus on indoctrination, instilling children with a fear of hell and God's wrath, After School Satan Clubs will focus on free inquiry and rationalism. We prefer to give children an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of an everlasting other-worldly horror."

From USA Today: