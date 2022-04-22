California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge

As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC rolled back its open Internet policies, states stepped in. I support net neutrality and we need once again to make it the law of the land," Rosenworcel wrote on Twitter. Rosenworcel is likely to revive Title II common-carrier regulation of Internet service providers and net neutrality rules, but she hasn't been able to do so yet because the FCC is stuck in a 2-2 deadlock between Democrats and Republicans.