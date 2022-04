Multimedia artist Kelly Heaton creates analog electronic sculptures "that are reminiscent of birdsong, musical insects, and spiritual apparitions." Below is a "Printed Circuit Bird (Bluejay)" whose song is manipulated by adjusting the numerous knobs on the bird's body.

"You can think of this like adjusting neurons in a bird's brain to alter the impulse by which it vocalizes," Heaton says.

(via Clive Thompson)