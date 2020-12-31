Amazing restoration of a Soviet-era motorcycle

YouTuber Great Idea restored a vintage Ural motorcycle with sidecar similar to the one his grandfather rode in the 1960s:

I remember how as a child, my grandfather had a Ural with a cradle, the motorcycle seemed so huge and powerful, it rumbled throughout the village. Grandfather watched him and prepared for summer every winter. We went to the river, he fished, and I sat in the Urals and taxied, thinking that when I grow up I will definitely buy myself one. :) This is the Ural M63, 1969 year, it stood motionless for many years.