Macron defeats far-right Marine Le Pen in unappetizing French election

Prevailing handily over Marine Le Pen amid the lowest election turnout in decades, France's president Emmanuel Macron won a second term in office Sunday.

Winning 58.5% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.5%, Macron becomes the first incumbent to stay in office in nearly two decades.

Ukraine's leader has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning a second term as president of France — and beating a far-right rival seen as close to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy called Macron "a true friend of Ukraine"on Sunday and expressed appreciation for his support.

Turnout was just 26.41%, also the lowest in many years, signaling even less interest than usual among France's habitually disinterested voters.