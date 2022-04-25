Watch: Putin enters meeting with what looks like a bad tremor and a limp

Last week people questioned whether dictator Vladimir Putin's health was in decline after video showed him gripping onto a table during a meeting with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (see bottom video).
A couple of days later, Putin walked into a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with what looks like quite a shaky hand — which seems to grip onto his jacket, perhaps for support — and a stiff wobbly limp. Of course commenters are speculating on whether or not his health is failing, and what might be the cause. Here's the video: