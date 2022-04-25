Watch: Putin enters meeting with what looks like a bad tremor and a limp

Last week people questioned whether dictator Vladimir Putin's health was in decline after video showed him gripping onto a table during a meeting with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (see bottom video).

A couple of days later, Putin walked into a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with what looks like quite a shaky hand — which seems to grip onto his jacket, perhaps for support — and a stiff wobbly limp. Of course commenters are speculating on whether or not his health is failing, and what might be the cause. Here's the video:

Many suspected it after his weird meeting sign Shoigu, during which he held on to the table for 13 minutes.



This is probably the clearest video of something being wrong with Putin's health.



Look at his leg & hand tremors!



Any doctor out there willing to weigh in?



Parkinson? pic.twitter.com/Vt0TpHtdrF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 24, 2022