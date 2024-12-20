Unlike the GOP, Zelensky stands up to Putin with one word

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn't mince words when it comes to Vladimir Putin. In fact, he used only one to describe the Russian dictator on X: "Dumbass."

"People are dying, and he thinks it's 'interesting' … Dumbass," he posted yesterday, along with video of Putin, who opined that nuking the capital of Ukraine via an Oreshnik missile duel would be "interesting."

Zelensky's insightful assessment followed earlier comments in the day, that were just as astute. "I think Putin is very dangerous, he doesn't care about human lives … I think he is crazy, really," he said, via Politico, after meeting with European leaders. "He loves to kill."

If only the Lindsey Grahams, Kevin McCarthys, and other pathetic "cowards in Congress" could be half as brave as the Ukrainian leader, U.S. sanity might be restored.

