A beautiful example of a 1962 Chevy Corvair Loadside pickup

I have always been a fan of air-cooled, rear-engine automobiles and can admit to having wanted a Corvair convertible at one point (I ended up with a Galaxie,) but the Corvair trucks seemed like a crazy idea that shouldn't have been built. This is a "Loadside" side example, which is ok but the "Rampside" was even nuttier, with a side loading gate. I think they mixed the names up.
I have no idea if the Trucks and Greenbriers had the same exploding fuel tank thing the sedan and convertible purportedly do/did?
This 1962 Chevrolet Corvair 95 is one of just 369 Loadside pickups produced for the model year and was acquired by the seller in 2009. A replacement 145ci flat-six was installed during current ownership and is mated to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission. The truck has been repainted white with black accents over a gray and red interior and is equipped with a dual-platform bed, an alternator-based charging system, a gas heater, a retro-look modern stereo, 14" wheels with wire-style covers, and swing-away mirrors. This Corvair Loadside pickup is now offered with manufacturer's literature and a clean New Mexico title in the seller's name.
The Loadside variant is equipped with fixed bedsides and a folding rear tailgate, and this example was refinished in a non-original shade of white with black accents during current ownership. Additional features include a 105.75″ dual-platform bed, a rear engine-access hatch, a fixed antenna, a windshield washer nozzle, swing-away mirrors, quad headlights, and black-finished bumpers. Cracks are present on the taillight lenses, while wear is visible on the bed and tailgate.