German man assaults security guard with delicious kebab slathered in herbal sauce

Police in Berlin recently detained a 36-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a security guard with a kebab.
As they wrote on Twitter (translated):
Despite the currently increased prices of his throwing goods, yesterday a 36-year-old Berliner threw a #kebab with herb sauce at an employee of a security company at the #Neukölln train station.
Due to further fisticuffs, we have initiated #investigations.
To be fair, that is quite a large kebab projectile. It's unclear what, if any, impact that the herbal sauce had on its lethality.
Neukölln: Man throws kebab at security employee [Berliner-Zeitung]
Image: AleGranholm / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)