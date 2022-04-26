While the link is still live, check out the wonderful memorial service for Gilbert Gottfried. Frank Santopadre (co-host on "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast") is particularly touching …and funny, too!
Gilbert Gottfried's memorial service
