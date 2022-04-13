Listen: Rare audio of Gilbert Gottfried's "scary" real voice played on Howard Stern from old phone message

Comedian and Hollywood Squares regular Gilbert Gottfried, whose death at age 67 was announced yesterday, was known for his iconic voice. In fact, the sound of his actual voice was a mystery even to most of his fans — unless they were also fans of the Howard Stern Show. Who, in that case, may have caught the episode from at least 12 years ago in which Howard Stern contrasted Gilbert's Iago voice from Aladdin to "off-the-air Gilbert's" real voice that was left on the answering machine of Stern producer Gary Dell'Abate. (Yes, answering machine. It's that old.)

"This is Gilbert's real voice. Just as scary!" Stern joked, with guest Gottfried agreeing, "Yes!"

Starts at 1:16: