How the restoration of Notre Dame de Paris is going

Three years ago the world watched in horror as one of our most recognizable landmarks became a towering inferno. French President Emmanuel Macron wants Notre Dame ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics. French public TV shares this update on the project.

The work is being done by teams across France to source the materials, clean the site and restore everything from the structure to the centuries-old art, seating, and pipe organ. As the amazing restoration progresses, workers are discovering previously forgotten architectural elements, buried sarcophagi, and other archaeological marvels.