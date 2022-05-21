Church replaces Jesus with Iron Man singing Chumbawamba

Pastor Mark Huges of the Church of the Rock in Winnipeg has a tendency to … update the Easter story for his annual sermon. He's done Back To The Future parodies, and Lion King remakes. But perhaps his greatest achievement was in 2019, when he had the Devil as Loki performing REM's "It's The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" before crucifying Jesus as Iron Man on the cross — who in turn responds to Loki's musical interlude by singing "Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba.