Russian FSB agents confuse "The Sims" with SIM cards in alleged Nazi evidence plant

On Monday, April 25, Russian authorities announced that they had stopped an assassination attempt by a group of six Ukrainian Neo-Nazis who had allegedly been planning to kill Vladimir Solovyov, who is basically the Sean Hannity of Russian news. FSB agents claimed to have recovered evidence from the home of the would-be killers, including "an improvised explosive device, eight improvised incendiary devices of the Molotov cocktail type, six PM pistols, a sawn-off hunting rifle, an RGD-5 grenade, more than a thousand cartridges of various calibers, drugs, fake Ukrainian passports" and "nationalist literature and paraphernalia."

The FSB released photographs of this evidence, which contains some, um, curious details:

And in these pictures from the raid we have a "Ukrainian neo-Nazi starter pack" courtesy of the FSB pic.twitter.com/5FSvpze1lG — Francis Scarr (@francska1) April 25, 2022

Let's zoom in:

Is that … 3 copies of The Sims? Included among the Nazi paraphernalia?

Weird flex, but okay. Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative research group Bellingcat, proposed another theory: this was meant to be a false flag or evidence plant to push the "Ukrainian Nazi" war excuse, but someone made a mistake.

I genuinely believe this is a dumb FSB officer being told to get 3 SIMs. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 25, 2022

I want to believe this is true, because it's incredible.

Russia appears to confuse 'The Sims' for SIM cards in possible staged assassination attempt [Evan Simko-Bednarski / NY Post]