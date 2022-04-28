Lake Mead at 35% capacity – marking an all-time low

A persistent drought in the American Southwest forced the Anasazi to abandon their towns a thousand years ago. Eventually, the precipitation returned. Hoover Dam in Nevada was built in 1931, "during an especially wet period for the West." But today Lake Mead, which powers Hoover Dam's generators, is at an all-time low after a drought of 22 years with no end in sight.

Lake Mead in Nevada is the world's largest man-made reservoir and provides water to 25 million people. The conditions are so bad that one of the reservoir's water intake valves has been exposed for the first time. Nevada is now using a low lake pumping station to deliver water to homes and businesses.

In 2009 I wrote an article for Good about the crisis: