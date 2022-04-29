American tourists in Israel packed "souvenir" of unexploded shell in suitcase, triggering mass chaos at airport

American tourists in Israel found an unexploded shell in the occupied territory of the Golan Heights and decided to keep it as a souvenir. Upon arrival at the airport, they informed security agents about the big live shell that was packed in their luggage. In an instant, the airport was evacuated and chaos ensued. From CNN:



One person was reported injured in the incident, an Israeli passenger who ran onto the luggage conveyor belt amid the chaos.

"After a security incident was ruled out, the evacuation of the terminal was canceled," confirmed Israel Airport Authorities.

The American travelers were interrogated by airport authorities but were subsequently allowed to board their flight.