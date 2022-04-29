April's "black moon" approaches on April 30th

It's easy to take the simple things in life for granted. In our modern era of social media and smartphones, the natural world doesn't possess the same allure it used to. Or, more accurately, there are far too many people riddled with ADHD to enjoy the timeless, visual splendor of nature. However, every once in a while, there's an event that's so breathtakingly gorgeous that even people completely desensitized to nature can't help but admire it. And as luck would have it, we're due for just such an event in a few days.

On April 30th, there will be a partial solar eclipse that will create a phenomenon referred to as a "black moon."

The eclipse will coincide with what's known as a new moon, which is when the moon and the sun are aligned in such a way that the sun only illuminates the part of the moon that is not facing us. It also rises and sets when the sun does and travels across the sky with it during the day.

Unfortunately, the number of people that will be able to experience the black moon is rather slender since the partial eclipse will mostly be visible in parts of South America. Oh, well, I guess we can just watch it on our phones.