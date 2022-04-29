Check out this deceptive packaging for Scotch Super Glue

"This Trojan trickery is an abuse coming from a brand with recognition," says Reddit user u/PoorGeno about some scotch no run gel super glue they purchased. The glue bottle is empty, safe for a small tube of glue hiding inside the bottle. Very sneaky!
Here's review on Amazon from another dissatisfied customer:
I really, really dislike this container. It is very difficult to get the glue out. I don't know why the glue container is surrounded by another plastic "frame", which seems to prevent you from squeezing the glue out. When the glue comes out it is very messy. I won't buy this again and I do not recommend this product.