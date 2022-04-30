The Sound Of Fury (1968) was a high school psychedelic band with a fantastic sound

The Sound Of Fury was a high school psychedelic band from LaSalle-Peru, Illinois. Here's their groovy song I Don't Need You from 1968. This is one out of the two songs by the band that was included on A Psychedelic Six-Pack of Sound compilation LP, released on the Summit Label. The band would perform at school dances, teen centers, clubs, battles of the band, and other events. I'd love to hear more of their stuff, but don't know where to find it.

YouTube description:

The Sound of Fury from LaSalle-Peru, Illinois with "I Don't Need You." One of two songs by the group on A Psychedelic Six-Pack of Sound compilation LP from 1968 originally released on the Summit label. Members of the group included: Joe Zeman (Lead Guitar), Jerry Kaszynski (Rhythm Guitar), Bill Wangler (Bass Guitar), John Zokal (Drums), Jack Sadowski (Organ), and Mark Wangler (Vocalist).

