Chicken eyeglasses, AKA chicken specs, chicken goggles, or pickguards, are small eyeglasses for chickens to prevent feather pecking and cannibalism. Some are made of metal, and others are made from rose-colored lenses. The rose coloring blocks the sight of blood on other chickens, which is thought to be the culprit of abnormal injurious behavior. By the beginning of the 20th century, chicken eyeglasses were mass-produced and sold throughout the United States.
Chicken eyeglasses are a real thing
