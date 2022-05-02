There is a one-of-a-kind Bigfoot trap in the forest of Jackson County, Oregon

In 1974, someone constructed a Bigfoot trap in hopes of capturing the mythical ape-like creature. The trap was placed in Jackson County, Oregon, as it's reported that a Bigfoot roams the forests of the Pacific Northwest. The trap was abandoned in the early 80s after Bigfoot never showed up. The trap is still there, though, and maintained as a novelty by the United States Forest Service. It's located on Collings Mountain hiking trail, where hundreds of hikers pass by each year. Watch out, Bigfoot!