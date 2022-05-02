There is a one-of-a-kind Bigfoot trap in the forest of Jackson County, Oregon

Image by Mario D. Vaden, of the Bigfoot trap on Collings Mountain trail in Jackson County of Oregon. Public Domain

In 1974, someone constructed a Bigfoot trap in hopes of capturing the mythical ape-like creature. The trap was placed in Jackson County, Oregon, as it's reported that a Bigfoot roams the forests of the Pacific Northwest. The trap was abandoned in the early 80s after Bigfoot never showed up. The trap is still there, though, and maintained as a novelty by the United States Forest Service. It's located on Collings Mountain hiking trail, where hundreds of hikers pass by each year. Watch out, Bigfoot!