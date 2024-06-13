Stop by the North American Bigfoot Center

The North American Bigfoot Center is a hub to learn about and celebrate this famous cryptid.

The center was founded by Cliff Barackman, who has conducted extensive research on Bigfoot. The museum staff are all Bigfoot researchers too, and are proud to present alleged evidence on the subject matter.

In the museum you'll find:

"Eyewitness accounts including newspaper articles, memoirs and maps, casts, anatomical reconstructions, infrared and standard photographs and film, and audio recordings, all form a compelling account of the antics of America's favorite cryptid. The life-sized Sasquatch replica (nicknamed "Murphy") acts as a centerpiece of the exhibit hall, and is a fun backdrop for family photos."

This museum located in Boring, Oregon, looks like a pretty interesting place to spend the day.

