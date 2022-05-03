The Orange Show is a folk art installation dedicated to a beloved citrus fruit

The Orange Show is a folk art installation dedicated to the celebration of oranges. It's located in Houston, Texas.

It was created in the 1950s by Jefferson Davis McKissack, a Houston postal worker. The 3,000-square-foot environment is designed like a maze and includes "an Oasis, a wishing well, a pond, a stage, a museum, a gift shop, and several upper decks. It is constructed of concrete, brick, steel, and found objects including gears, tiles, wagon wheels, mannequins, tractor seats, and statuettes. Each piece of the Orange Show Monument was hand-placed and hand-painted by McKissack (The Orange Show – Houston's Folk Art Landmark)."

See more Orange Show photos here.