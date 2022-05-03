Three children were injured as a landing Sheriff's helicopter blew a bounce house into the air

A bounce house and a Sheriff's helicopter could not co-exist at a Rancho Cucamonga, California police event. As the helicopter approached its landing spot it inadvertently launched a bounce house into the air and blew some children around. Several were rushed to the hospital. Others sound less seriously injured as well.

I found it odd that ABC's newscaster's report suggested the Sheriff's department felt the fact their presence was anticipated at the show absolves them of any blame? Bad day for whoever decided to locate the bounce house next to the helipad.

