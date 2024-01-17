Trump begs to be tossed out of court; Judge remarks on Trump's remarkable lack of self-control

Trump's angry muttering gets him in trouble with the Judge and may result in his being tossed from the courtroom.

After being called out for his angry muttering in the courtroom, at the damages hearing for his defamation of E. Jean Caroll, Trump threw his hands in the air and let the judge know he "would love it" if he was kicked out! It is all about the show; Trump already knows he has lost here and is just waiting for the dollar amount of his punishment. The jury is tasked with finding a number high enough to stop the Orange Menace from continuing to disparage Caroll. This seems like it'll have to be a very large sum, as the out-on-bail insurrectionist seems to be attacking via his social network during the trial.

Carroll lawyer Shawn Crowley said Trump could be heard commenting, saying things like, "It is a witch hunt" and "It really is a con job." Kaplan responded, "Mr. Trump has the right to be present here. That right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, which what has been reported to me consists of. And if he disregards court orders, Mr. Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial." Trump threw his hands up in response. "I understand you're probably eager for me to do that," Kaplan said. Reporters in the courtroom heard Trump say, "I would love it." "I know you would," Kaplan said. "You just can't control yourself in this circumstance apparently." CNN

Between the NY AG's fraud trial and this one, Donald Trump's purported empire could be ruined. He is so heavily leveraged, and his businesses money losing, this could be the death blow.