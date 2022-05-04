Senator Ron Johnson said it "may be true" that the Covid vaccination can give people AIDS

Senator Ron Johnson, Republican science denier of Wisconsin, thinks it "may be true" that Covid vaccines can give people AIDS.

Speaking to anti-vax mouthpiece Todd Callender, who said Dr. Anthony Fauci should be held criminally accountable for the Covid vaccine push, the Senator is seen on video, tweeted by Heartland Signal (and shown below), as open to the bizarre alternative fact that the coronavirus vaccination can some how inject a person — deliberately — with AIDS.

"You've got more than 100 doctors here, all of whom will tell you that these shots caused vaccine-induced AIDS. They purposefully gave people AIDS," Callendar baselessly claimed. "They knew all of this, and yet they licensed these shots anyway … This is criminal intent."

"…You got to do one step at a time," Johnson replied, suggesting that Callendar wasn't necessarily wrong in his senseless statements, but that he was just moving too fast.

"Everything you say may be true, but right now the public views the vaccines as largely safe and effective, that vaccine injuries are rare and mild. That is the narrative," Johnson said. "That's what the vast majority of the public accepts. So until we get a larger percentage of the population with their eyes open, to: Whoa, these vaccine injuries are real. Why? You've got to do step by step."

On Rumble, anti-vaxxer Todd Callender says "[COVID] shots caused vaccine-induced AIDS. They purposefully gave people AIDS."



Ron Johnson: "You gotta do one step at a time. Everything you say may be true. But right now, the public views the vaccines as largely safe and effective." pic.twitter.com/BhnulgiasF — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) May 3, 2022

Via The Washington Post