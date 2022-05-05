How steel balls are made

A wealth of surprises lay in store here if you do not already know how balls are made! Raw balls are cut, deburred, ground and polished. Just wait 'til you get to the section on flashing! Dealing with uneven balls is quite the engineering challenge.

This edition of the series of programs explaining the technology used to produce items that are familiar in our daily life features 'Steel Balls'. A bicycle wheel spins smoothly because the wheel axle contains ball bearings. The steel balls inside the ball bearing must be close to perfectly spherical. The program introduces the production method of high-precision steel balls with a margin of error of less than 0.1 micrometers.