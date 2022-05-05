Nashville Public Library issues "I Read Banned Books" library cards

They're a "limited edition", reports News Channel 5 out of Nashville, "available as long as supplies last."

"Our job is just to ensure that if you want it, it's here for you," said Public Information Officer for the Nashville Public Library, Ed Brown.

"'Maus' is all checked out right now," said Brown. "So we got more copies on order but as soon as word got around about what happened in McMinn County, we got a lot of holds."