This interactive site lets you explore how a mechanical watch operates

Mechanical Watch is a site by Bartosz Ciechanowski that allows users to explore how a mechanical watch works through various interactive diagrams. The hands-on approach that comes with each piece of information here makes it much more fun to learn about. If you're a visual learner (like me), this website will be a great way to learn more about mechanical watches.
From the site:
"In the world of modern portable devices, it may be hard to believe that merely a few decades ago the most convenient way to keep track of time was a mechanical watch. Unlike their quartz and smart siblings, mechanical watches can run without using any batteries or other electronic components."