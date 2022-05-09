Apple's Director of machine learning dislikes return-to-work policy so much that he quit

Ian Goodfellow was Apple's Director of machine learning for four years. Apple recently announced it was going to start asking its employees to return to work. Goodfellow was happy working from home and thought Apple's policy is old-fashioned and shortsighted, so he just resigned.

Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required employees to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, at least two days per week by May 2, and at least three days per week by May 23. "I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team," Goodfellow said in the email.